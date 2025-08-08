Store This Vegetable With Loaves Of Bread To Keep Them From Going Stale

Bread is always the first ingredient sacrificed when something else needs to stay soft. It hardens so cookies can retain their chewiness, takes on a stale feel to keep cakes moist and dense, and allows brownies to remain fudgy. When it comes time to keep bread from going stale, though, celery is the one for the job. Similarly to how bread's moisture content helps to keep baked goods soft, celery is perfect for preventing loaves from going stale. The vegetable is made up of 95% water, so it has plenty of moisture to give to maintain your bread's pillowy texture.

Although it is not the best storage method for keeping celery fresh, placing one or two stalks in the plastic bag will keep a loaf soft. When storing bread with celery, place the bag in the fridge to keep the moist environment cool to help slow down the spread of mold. Plastic can cause celery to ripen and spoil faster, so do not let the two sit too long together. If you are morally opposed to refrigerating bread, keep the loaf and celery in a reusable bread bag or cheesecloth. Both materials are slightly porous and breathable, so the celery's moisture content will soften bread without increasing the risk of mold growth.