The Unassuming Texas Gas Station That Offers Diesel Fuel With A Side Of Nepalese Cuisine

There's something thrilling about finding five-star eats in the most surprising, often no-frills spots. The best donuts you've ever had — at a car wash? Life-changing tamales — in a convenience store? Mouthwatering smash burgers — at a laundromat? You've been adventurous, ventured off the beaten path of tried-and-true restaurants, and your reward is unbelievably good food, made even better by the unconventional ambiance. Texas in particular seems to have a knack for this kind of wonder. We rounded up 12 unexpected gas station eats in the Lone Star state, and one of the most intriguing entries on the list is Momo Spot, where your car can fill up on gas while you fill up on Nepalese cuisine worth writing home about.

Momo Spot sits tucked in a Texaco gas station on North Belt Line Road in Irving, Texas, near Dallas. There's a large population of Nepali-Americans there, though everyone is a fan of this grub. Nikesh Shrestha opened the eatery in the 2010s — he picked the gas station location because the rent was affordable and momos are a perfect on-the-go dish. Momos are one of the many different forms of dumplings around the world. A beloved street food in Nepal, they can be steamed or fried and filled with just about anything. Chicken and vegetables are popular fillings, as is buffalo meat in Nepal. While stellar Nepalese food in a gas station feels novel in America, momos on the run are ubiquitous in Nepal.