This Certified-Green Restaurant In Olympic National Park Is Worth The Pilgrimage

Everyone enjoys a good meal with an even better backstory, like how this classic NYC diner still makes Coca-Cola the old-fashioned way. Up in the mountains of the Olympic National Park in Forks, Washington, sits the Kalaloch Lodge, a cozy lodging site which is also home to the Creekside Restaurant. We even ranked this unassuming restaurant with spectacular views as one of the best hotel restaurants in America. You can visit as a guest of the lodge or simply stop by for a bite, but this Certified Green Restaurant is well worth the 3 and a half hour pilgrimage from Seattle through the winding forest roads.

Creekside Restaurant is officially certified through the Green Restaurant Association, a distinction that means the restaurant uses sustainable and environmentally conscious practices. The food here is extremely fresh, with no hormones or steroids allowed in the products sourced from growers in the area, which are typically within 150 miles of the lodge. When it comes to seafood, which Creekside Restaurant is known for, the business practices sustainability guidelines that were put in place by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch. Other tiny details that make it a Certified Green Restaurant include operating straw-free, collecting rain in barrels for landscaping, turning fryer oil into biodiesel, and recycling leftover food scraps to local farmers.