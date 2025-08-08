What Exactly Are Julienne Fries And How Do You Cut Them?

Using a mandoline to prepare your julienne fries results in pieces that are uniformly shaped. This guarantees that every batch of frites will cook through at the same rate and develop an even color. If you don't have a mandoline, you can cut your potatoes into planks using a knife instead. Simply stack them up and slice them into julienned sticks. This takes a little more time but is equally effective if you take extra care to produce consistent slices.

To turn your julienne fries into matchstick or shoestring fries, all you need to do is alter their length. Matchstick fries should be short and stubby (just like matchsticks), and shoestring fries should be very long and thin, like shoelaces. Start with large potatoes, and you'll have the option to keep them long and slender or cut them down into shorter pieces. Alternatively, use a spiralizer to make homemade shoestring fries.

For super-crispy julienne fries, place your sliced potatoes into a bowl of cold water first to remove some of their starch. After a quick soak, drain them and pat them dry with some paper towels before deep frying. As julienne fries are very slender, they will cook very quickly. While you could double-fry them, first at a lower temperature to soften and again at a higher temp to crisp them up, it isn't necessary.