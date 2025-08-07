Avoid Adding Brie Cheese To Your Pizzas, Unless It's Like This
Brie is great, pizza is great, but the two together? Surprisingly, not so great. Brie and pizza are like the food version of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake; we love them separately, but together they're a little messy.
When it comes to cheeses to avoid when making a pizza at home, Brie usually finds itself at the top of the list. The bloomy cheese's soft and creamy texture just doesn't get to shine like it deserves to on a pizza. Instead, it becomes a gooey, greasy mess in the oven that does nothing to enhance the pie and lets the cheese's beautiful texture and delicate flavors go to waste. But, thankfully, that doesn't mean Brie has no place in a pizzeria. While it may be tempting to throw a little Brie on your pie when you're building it, just hold your horses. Rather than adding the Brie before the pizza goes in the oven, try using small slices, chunks, or dollops as a garnish once it's out.
Similar to ricotta, Brie can be a wonderful gourmet pizza topping and adds an addictive creamy element to a cooked za. Instead of turning into a greasy puddle that weighs down the whole dish, treating the Brie like a garnish preserves the cheese's integrity without sacrificing that of the pizza.
What else to pair with Brie on a pizza
There are countless creative ways to use Brie cheese. Because of its delicate and buttery flavor profile, it can be a great backdrop for lots of other natural ingredient pairings, and can help marry flavors that might otherwise contrast, like sweet apricot jam and salty Genoa salami. When it comes to Brie and pizza toppings, try and pick ones that don't dominate the Brie's flavor and keep it simple. Salty meats like prosciutto, pepperoni, salami, bacon, and even anchovies complement Brie's mild and bloomy taste. Sweet pizza toppings like figs, pineapple, caramelized onions, and a balsamic glaze would cozy up nicely with Brie on your palate.
While the acidity of a red sauce tastes great with a dollop of Brie, try using a creamy white sauce on your pizza to play up the silky texture of the soft cow's milk cheese. And, if a traditional pizza isn't quite calling to you, a flatbread can make an excellent vessel for Brie, too. You could use the Brie as a replacement for a sauce by spreading a generous layer over your precooked flatbread and topping it with whatever you have on hand. Arugula, grilled peaches, fresh basil, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze would be divine with the creamy Brie base. Or, go onion tart-inspired and top the Brie spread with caramelized onions, thinly sliced apples, and a drizzle of pomegranate molasses. As long as you're building the flatbread with the cooked ingredients already warm and ready, the Brie will hold up just fine.