Avoid Adding Brie Cheese To Your Pizzas, Unless It's Like This

Brie is great, pizza is great, but the two together? Surprisingly, not so great. Brie and pizza are like the food version of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake; we love them separately, but together they're a little messy.

When it comes to cheeses to avoid when making a pizza at home, Brie usually finds itself at the top of the list. The bloomy cheese's soft and creamy texture just doesn't get to shine like it deserves to on a pizza. Instead, it becomes a gooey, greasy mess in the oven that does nothing to enhance the pie and lets the cheese's beautiful texture and delicate flavors go to waste. But, thankfully, that doesn't mean Brie has no place in a pizzeria. While it may be tempting to throw a little Brie on your pie when you're building it, just hold your horses. Rather than adding the Brie before the pizza goes in the oven, try using small slices, chunks, or dollops as a garnish once it's out.

Similar to ricotta, Brie can be a wonderful gourmet pizza topping and adds an addictive creamy element to a cooked za. Instead of turning into a greasy puddle that weighs down the whole dish, treating the Brie like a garnish preserves the cheese's integrity without sacrificing that of the pizza.