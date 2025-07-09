11 Cheeses To Avoid When Making Pizza At Home

When making pizza at home, it can be easy to focus on mastering the dough or getting the toppings right, but the cheese you select is equally important. The wrong type of cheese can leave you with a greasy, soggy, tasteless, or grossly textured pizza. The worst cheeses turn into greasy puddles, barely stretch, come out rubbery, or have a flavor so strong that it overpowers whatever else you have on the pie. If your homemade pizza never quite turns out the way you imagined, your cheese choice might be the quiet saboteur.

We spoke to Toronto-based cheesemonger Luke Champion from Good Cheese, as well as pizza chef and owner of Toronto's Descendant Detroit-Style Pizza, Sotirios Tzakias, to uncover why certain cheeses are perfect and why some are totally wrong for pizza. The ideal pizza cheese will melt evenly, stretch nicely, and have a uniform flavor that complements the sauce, toppings, and crust. The secret is moisture content — too much and your pizza will be soggy and soup-like; too little and the cheese won't melt. Fat content and aging also play a role, as these factors also affect texture and flavor. They also suggested cheeses to avoid when preparing homemade pizza. Consider relegating a few of them to the cheese platter or for use after baking — just don't use them as the foundation of your pie. Your guests will undoubtedly appreciate it.