When Choosing Between Medium And Large Eggs, It All Depends On The Dish

If you weren't specifically looking for medium eggs at the grocery store, you likely skipped right over them. While less common and often more affordable, these eggs have a surprising purpose that you might not be aware of. We spoke with Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at The American Egg Board, to get the real scoop on medium eggs and how they differ from their more common counterpart, large eggs.

"While medium eggs may occasionally be slightly less expensive," Serrano-Bahri says, "large eggs have become the industry standard for recipe development and foodservice usage, making them the most versatile size for consistency and yield."

Some might say that medium eggs are better bang for your buck, the real reason why chefs purchase them is technical and dependent on the dish being prepared. "If you're making something yolk-forward like a custard, crème anglaise, or aioli, and you want a higher yolk-to-white ratio," Serrano-Bahri explains, "medium or even specialty yolk-heavy products might be more efficient." This is especially true if you're looking to add fat to your baked goods without needing structure, as seen in chocolate chip cookies.