Richard Blais Gives Advice On Turning Bugs Into Gourmet Delights, From Mealworms To Whole Scorpions

Celebrity chef Richard Blais is no stranger to challenges. His storied career has been filled with them. From crafting a menu that effectively fuses food and traditions at one of his many restaurants to coaching contestants through a themed challenge that may involve cooking with equipment that would barely pass muster for a campground on his hit show "Next Level Chef," Blais isn't one to shy away from something daunting.

That said, his recent collaboration with Orkin Pest Control may be the most provocative yet, and it's not for the faint of heart. Blais is joining forces with the experts at Orkin to develop a series of digital shorts called "Bug Bites," featuring five new recipes using edible insects as the key ingredient. "Bug Bites" is slated to premiere the week of August 18 across Orkin's digital channels.

While "Orkin's the best in pests and [Blais is] the best in pesto," cooking with bugs pushed even him beyond the boundaries of what he thought was possible. Blais states, "I learned a lot. I was shocked ... I finished with a profound sense of education." We had a chance to ask him about everything he learned through the process and get his biggest takeaways and advice on turning bugs into gourmet delights, from mealworms to whole scorpions. Read on for the full scoop.