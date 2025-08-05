The Tasty Powder That'll Thicken Your Soup And Give It A Boost

If you've put together a batch of soup and are disappointed that your recipe has come out a little thin, there's hope for your homemade creations. A few strategic ingredients can be added to bulk up your meal and give some muscle to each spoonful. One of our favorite ways to inject both flavor and substance to soup is by using powdered peanut butter. The ingredient stirs smoothly into mixtures and brings a delicious earthy element to recipes.

If you're not sure about adding a nutty flavor profile into a soup recipe, try using the inclusion in curries and stews before spooning peanut butter powder into creamy roasted tomato soups and butternut squash soup recipes. Of course, this kind of ingredient requires mindfulness for those with dietary restrictions like peanut allergies. As with any new ingredient addition, start conservatively and taste as you go to ensure you achieve the right texture and flavor for your recipe. Peanut butter powder brings a certain richness to foods, and unlike typical spoonfuls of peanut butter, the power disappears quickly into bowls and pots simmering on the stove.