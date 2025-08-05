The $2 Parking Lot Steak Scam: What Is It And Why You Should Steer Clear
There is a big disconnect between people who think they could never be scammed and those who get scammed. In 2023, Citigroup conducted a survey that found 90% of respondents were confident they'd be able to spot a financial scam. At the same time, 27% admitted to falling for one. Scammers like it when people are overconfident because, once you're hooked, they are more likely to succeed. That overconfidence is what allows scams like the parking lot steak scam to thrive. Have you ever seen a tent in a parking lot advertising 20 ribeye steaks for just $40? That's what we're talking about.
This isn't like a fake text scam trying to steal your money. You can go to the tent and look at these different cuts of steaks yourself. That's why so many people are drawn in. You see the steaks, buy them, take them home, and cook them. You really do get a product. However, you're probably not going to be happy with the quality. These are significantly smaller than a steak from the grocery store. Plus, you don't really know where they came from, how old they are, or how they have been handled.
While a $2 steak sounds like a good deal, many Reddit users have pointed out that these are very thin and poor quality. They're maybe suitable for cooking up homemade Philly cheesesteaks or a great cut of meat for a stir-fry. Complaints about these cheap steaks point out that, even at the size of paper-thin hamburger patties, the steaks are also full of gristle. Some even say they smelled bad.
How the scam works
Usually the vendor makes you wait in line and lets one person into the tent at a time. After the wait, they try to upsell you to a larger box of meat, which they claim is heavily discounted. However, the quality in the more expensive box is just as poor. The $40 steaks are just a lure to get you in the door. They may push a so-called deal for $200 or more, which may include chicken and seafood, also of questionable quality. That's not to say the meat isn't federally inspected, but it's definitely not meeting most customers' standards.
For several years, parking lot vendors sold their ribeyes for $30, not $40, but inflation hits us all. In 2019, KOAM News reported that the Better Business Bureau had received complaints in 13 states. The vendor in question had been selling steaks since at least 2015, while other forums had been discussing similar $1 steak scams dating back to at least 2009.
Many of these vendors have a money-back guarantee to help convince you it's a good deal, but this is just a pop-up in a parking lot. If you cook up the steak a couple days later and don't like it, you don't have much recourse if the tent is already gone. If something seems to be too good to be true, it probably is. When it comes to food for you and your family, don't take chances with your health or your money. Avoid these scams.