The $2 Parking Lot Steak Scam: What Is It And Why You Should Steer Clear

There is a big disconnect between people who think they could never be scammed and those who get scammed. In 2023, Citigroup conducted a survey that found 90% of respondents were confident they'd be able to spot a financial scam. At the same time, 27% admitted to falling for one. Scammers like it when people are overconfident because, once you're hooked, they are more likely to succeed. That overconfidence is what allows scams like the parking lot steak scam to thrive. Have you ever seen a tent in a parking lot advertising 20 ribeye steaks for just $40? That's what we're talking about.

This isn't like a fake text scam trying to steal your money. You can go to the tent and look at these different cuts of steaks yourself. That's why so many people are drawn in. You see the steaks, buy them, take them home, and cook them. You really do get a product. However, you're probably not going to be happy with the quality. These are significantly smaller than a steak from the grocery store. Plus, you don't really know where they came from, how old they are, or how they have been handled.

While a $2 steak sounds like a good deal, many Reddit users have pointed out that these are very thin and poor quality. They're maybe suitable for cooking up homemade Philly cheesesteaks or a great cut of meat for a stir-fry. Complaints about these cheap steaks point out that, even at the size of paper-thin hamburger patties, the steaks are also full of gristle. Some even say they smelled bad.