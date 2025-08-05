The Movie Theater Snack That Gives Your Popcorn A Spicy-Sweet Kick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Popcorn is a delicious snack inextricably linked with going to the movies. For many film fans, a trip to the theater isn't complete without a big, buttery bowl of it, often accompanied by a soda and a package of movie theater candy. To not only recreate this feeling at home, but kick it up a notch, you can combine popcorn with Hot Tamales for a treat that's equal parts salty, spicy, and sweet.

The recipe begins by making your snack as usual. You can use a pre-made package of "movie theater" popcorn to get the appropriate levels of butter, or you can make it from scratch using your own kernels and butter. Even if you don't have a dedicated maker, there are tons of ways to cook popcorn at home. Then, you'll want to mix a package of Hot Tamales, a cup of sugar, half a cup of corn syrup, and half a cup of water in a pot and bring it to a boil. Once the candies are fully melted (it should reach about 300 degrees Fahrenheit), pour the blend over your popcorn. This is best done over a baking sheet so you can coat all your pieces evenly and break them up a bit after the melted candy cools. Then, you'll have a delicious snack that will bring the fun of movie theater snacking straight into your living room.