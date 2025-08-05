Combine Sous Vide With Barbecue Techniques For Perfectly Cooked Meat Every Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Depending on who you ask, some cooks will swear by their preferred method to achieve a perfectly cooked steak. However, why choose when you can combine multiple culinary methods? According to Brandon Hurtado, chef and author of "Barbacoa: The Heart of Tex-Mex Barbecue," a mix of slow sous vide cooking and barbecue techniques yields optimal taste and texture every time. "Whether grilling or smoking meats, sous vide is an incredible way to impart flavor before smoking or grilling your protein (think marinades, dry rubs, and lots of herbs)," the chef told Tasting Table regarding the dual cooking method. To amp up the flavor, Hurtado commonly adds garlic, rosemary, or steak seasoning to the meat before cooking in the sous vide temperature-controlled water bath, then gives the meat what's called a reverse-sear (charring the meat after cooking) for exterior browning and smoky flavor.

Sometimes, marinating meat prior to grilling it can make the protein mushy. Employing both sous vide and grilling methods allows you to flavor the meat while cooking it tenderly and evenly. Hurtado explains that the sous vide "allows you to have a more even doneness throughout your protein, which is more difficult to achieve when grilling or smoking traditionally." Since it's actually quite difficult to overcook sous vide meat, the pre-cook method bypasses the unpredictability that can come with grilling steaks on the barbecue. This can be especially helpful for beginner grillers learning to gauge temperatures and cooking conditions.