Combine Sous Vide With Barbecue Techniques For Perfectly Cooked Meat Every Time
Depending on who you ask, some cooks will swear by their preferred method to achieve a perfectly cooked steak. However, why choose when you can combine multiple culinary methods? According to Brandon Hurtado, chef and author of "Barbacoa: The Heart of Tex-Mex Barbecue," a mix of slow sous vide cooking and barbecue techniques yields optimal taste and texture every time. "Whether grilling or smoking meats, sous vide is an incredible way to impart flavor before smoking or grilling your protein (think marinades, dry rubs, and lots of herbs)," the chef told Tasting Table regarding the dual cooking method. To amp up the flavor, Hurtado commonly adds garlic, rosemary, or steak seasoning to the meat before cooking in the sous vide temperature-controlled water bath, then gives the meat what's called a reverse-sear (charring the meat after cooking) for exterior browning and smoky flavor.
Sometimes, marinating meat prior to grilling it can make the protein mushy. Employing both sous vide and grilling methods allows you to flavor the meat while cooking it tenderly and evenly. Hurtado explains that the sous vide "allows you to have a more even doneness throughout your protein, which is more difficult to achieve when grilling or smoking traditionally." Since it's actually quite difficult to overcook sous vide meat, the pre-cook method bypasses the unpredictability that can come with grilling steaks on the barbecue. This can be especially helpful for beginner grillers learning to gauge temperatures and cooking conditions.
Pro tips for the dual cooking method
While it's possible to sous vide pork chops or salmon, according to Hurtado, the dual cooking method works best with beef and poultry. This is especially true for thicker, fattier cuts of meat best suited for grilling. The barbecue expert explains you can sous vide rib eye steak, "then grill it over screaming hot mesquite coals for one minute per side for one of the best steaks you've ever had in your adult life." Just set your sous vide to achieve an internal meat temperature around 120 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can finish cooking on the grill as it sears.
"Sous vide takes a lot of the guesswork out of cooking," Hurtado says. "It leaves a lot open for creativity, but can be time-consuming, so plan your meals according." Although sous vide meat can open up a world of options for tenderizing steak marinades using ingredients like Worcestershire sauce or teriyaki, it can take up to two hours to cook, and, of course, you'll need to right equipment. Luckily, sous vide immersion circulators and vacuum-sealed bags are widely available online or in stores.
When combining sous vide and grilling, it helps to keep in mind essential tips for grilling meat — along with everything you need to know about sous vide cooking. This means drying off the surface of sous vide meat to prevent excess moisture and rotating the meat as you sear it. That way, you'll achieve a perfect, crisp grilled finish.