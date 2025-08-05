Thin Cookie Lovers Need To Try Duff Goldman's Italian Favorite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With so many thick, chewy options to choose from, those who love a thin, crisp cookie might feel a little left out on the sweet treat aisle. But Duff Goldman has an Italian- and French-influenced recommendation: Florentine cookies. You know, the light and crispy cookies inspired by gold coins. According to Goldman, that fusion of flavor and chewy-yet-crunchy texture is hard to beat.

Florentines have a distinctive ingredients list: almonds, melted chocolate, and orange zest in a fragrant trio. Firing up a stovetop pan, he starts simple by adding butter, half-and-half, sugar, and honey. "The thing that my great grandma always told me — always, always — is that everything needs a little bit of salt," Goldman passionately relays while seasoning the mixture. He explains that a pinch of salt enhances flavor; it's a tried-and-true simple addition to make homemade cookies taste sweeter.

After flavoring the mixture with vanilla and orange zest, he binds everything with flour and folds in flaked almonds. With water-splashed hands, Goldman presses the batter into neat circles, and voilà: oven time. The final shape is achieved with circular cutters (like this 5 Pieces Biscuit Cookie Cutter Set) and sandwiched together with delectable melted chocolate. It's a one-pan recipe, and deliciously quick and easy.