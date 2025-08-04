The Washing Mistake Martha Stewart Warns Will Ruin Delicate Dishes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you got a prized bone china tea set or a fancy crystal dish that you only pull out of storage for special occasions? While these expensive wares lend family parties a luxe and upmarket vibe, they can be a pain to wash at the end of the night because you have to treat them with special care to avoid breaking them. One mistake that Martha Stewart warns will ruin delicate dishes is using a hard sink to wash them in. Fail to place a plastic bin or bowl in your sink first, and you could end up with costly breakages and scratched surfaces. "The plastic is ... more forgiving than a hard sink should you drop a dish," her website reads.

Fine china and wine glasses with slender stems are super fragile and can smash into pieces with the smallest of slips. However, placing a plastic bin inside your choice of kitchen sink (whether it be ceramic, fiberglass, or porcelain) makes an awesome insurance policy for those moments when dish falls through your slippery, soapy hands. You can also lay larger dishes inside the plastic tub without worrying about cracking the base or creating scratches on a hard ceramic sink. The flexible character of a plastic washing-up bowl is a necessity if you've got a deep farmhouse, Belfast, or apron sink because it makes for a softer landing spot. Unlike sinks made of stainless steel, these large sinks have a hard surface that can crack on impact with a heavy object as well as develop stains.