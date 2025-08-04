Why Rice Sticks To The Bottom Of Your Rice Cooker (And How To Fix It)

If your rice cooker has different programs — some older or cheaper models only have one or two functions — make sure to hit the right button for the type of rice you're using. Brown rice can take up to 40 minutes to cook, whereas jasmine rice could be done in as little as 15 minutes. Some types of rice are also stickier than others, like seasoned sushi rice, so it's important to make sure you prepare them properly. Rinsing rice is also crucial before cooking. This should help remove starch, which causes sticking. Put it in a sieve in a bowl, and pour cold water on top of it until the water comes out clear.

Finally, let the rice rest for about five minutes after cooking so that the grains can separate and release from the bottom of the rice cooker. If it's already too late and the bottom layer is completely stuck, try adding a few more spoons of water and stirring the rice. If you still have no luck, replace the lid for a few minutes to encourage the rice to steam a bit more. Stir again with a paddle and fluff the rice. It might not taste as good, but it can hopefully save you from starting over.

Once you've salvaged what you can, soak the inner pot with warm water for at least 30 minutes to soften any remaining grains and make it easier to clean. A few drops of vinegar or a spoonful of baking soda can help too. Cooking with rice is often about trial and error, even with a rice cooker, so just try to find what method works best for you.