Why Rice Sticks To The Bottom Of Your Rice Cooker (And How To Fix It)
Rice cookers make dinner time extremely easy. No burning, no bubbling pots, no standing over the stove. All you need to do is add rice and water and press a button. However, even the simplest dishes can cause issues in the kitchen, and it's not uncommon for rice to get stuck to the bottom of a rice cooker. The problem can arise for a number of reasons, including the wrong ratio of water to rice or an incorrect cooking time. It could also be due to a dirty rice cooker. If gunk builds up inside there, it can cause the rice to stick, so make sure you clean the inside of the bowl regularly.
Adding enough water to your rice cooker is extremely important both to prevent sticking and to ensure your rice cooks properly. For white rice, the recommended ratio is one cup of water for every cup of rice. Different types of rice require various amounts of liquid, however. For example, you usually need about two cups of water for every cup of rice when cooking the perfect brown rice. Check for instructions on the packet you have if you're confused, and see if the manufacturer of your rice cooker has any specific advice.
Add water to stuck rice
If your rice cooker has different programs — some older or cheaper models only have one or two functions — make sure to hit the right button for the type of rice you're using. Brown rice can take up to 40 minutes to cook, whereas jasmine rice could be done in as little as 15 minutes. Some types of rice are also stickier than others, like seasoned sushi rice, so it's important to make sure you prepare them properly. Rinsing rice is also crucial before cooking. This should help remove starch, which causes sticking. Put it in a sieve in a bowl, and pour cold water on top of it until the water comes out clear.
Finally, let the rice rest for about five minutes after cooking so that the grains can separate and release from the bottom of the rice cooker. If it's already too late and the bottom layer is completely stuck, try adding a few more spoons of water and stirring the rice. If you still have no luck, replace the lid for a few minutes to encourage the rice to steam a bit more. Stir again with a paddle and fluff the rice. It might not taste as good, but it can hopefully save you from starting over.
Once you've salvaged what you can, soak the inner pot with warm water for at least 30 minutes to soften any remaining grains and make it easier to clean. A few drops of vinegar or a spoonful of baking soda can help too. Cooking with rice is often about trial and error, even with a rice cooker, so just try to find what method works best for you.