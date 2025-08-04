The 'Healthy' '90s Cookie That Said 'Go Ahead, Eat The Whole Box' — And We Did

Back in the '90s, fat was public enemy No. 1. Magazine covers and even the now-outdated food pyramid warned against it. That fear fueled a whole wave of low-fat packaged foods — including the now-infamous SnackWell's cookies. Nabisco launched the line in 1992 with their Devil's Food variety leading the charge: soft, cakey, chocolatey, and totally fat-free. The idea was that you could have your treat and eat it too, without guilt.

People bought in hard. These cookies shot to the top of supermarket sales, outpacing classics like Oreos. But there was a catch. SnackWell's may have cut the fat, but they packed in sugar and refined carbs. So while the label screamed "healthy," the cookies were barely satisfying. Most people didn't stop at one or two — and that was kind of the point. The boxes only had 12, subtly framed as single-serving. That bottomless feeling of never quite being full became known as the "SnackWell Effect." It summed up the problem with the low-fat craze: just because something lacks fat doesn't mean it's actually good for you, or that it won't make you overeat.