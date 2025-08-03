Is Store-Bought Lemon Water Just As Beneficial For You As Freshly Squeezed?

Hydration is key to a healthy lifestyle on so many levels, benefiting everything from organs to cells, joints, body temperature, quenching thirst, and more. But drinking plain water can be a chore for some folks, so here's an easy solution: turn that H2O into lemon water! It's easy, inexpensive, and readily available, plus it adds other benefits like nutrients and zesty flavor to daily hydration. It's really as simple as slicing up a lemon and squeezing it directly into a cup of cool, refreshing water. However, there's a bit of a caveat if you're purchasing bottled lemon water on-the-go: It's not the same thing, in many ways.

It's true that both fresh‑squeezed lemon water or bottled versions add flavor and liquid for your daily intake — but these versions vary considerably in nutrition value as well as flavor. On the nutrient front, fresh lemon water gives you natural vitamin C, antioxidants, enzymes, and that refreshing citrus aroma. By contrast, bottled lemon water, often made from juice concentrate, tends to deliver less nutrition and may contain preservatives and/or additives.

For example, a glass of fresh lemon water provides roughly 21% of the recommended daily amount of vitamin C. With bottled lemon juice, those natural nutrients can degrade during pasteurization and concentration of the juice. And that's just the beginning. What gets added can actually be harmful to your health, depending on the brand of lemon water and manufacturer standards.