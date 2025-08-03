How This Classic Southern Snack Inspired A Civil War Song

Wartime songs, or "ditties" (an old-fashioned term for poems with catchy tunes), create camaraderie among troops yearning for places, people, and things they've left behind. These tunes live long after battles are won or lost, even surviving through generations to come. Such is the case with a quirky Civil War song called "Goober Peas." Officially published in 1866, a year after the war ended, the ditty still holds sway in America's Deep South — a fact I can personally attest to as a child of the Mississippi Delta. These days, it's still very much alive, sung around campfires, in schoolyards, drinking holes, and on many a road trip.

Regardless of its place in Southern lore, the history of the song is rarely pondered or considered important. Goober peas is simply another term for peanuts, a deeply Southern crop since Colonial times and still today. Americans even sent a Southern peanut farmer to the White House in 1977 — President Jimmy Carter from Georgia, the state now producing the most peanuts in America. But the song (sometimes called "Eatin' Goober Peas") was a much funnier ditty when it arose, inhabiting the tidbits of time comprising a nation at war with itself.

The same goober peas we now take for granted helped nourish soldiers during the Civil War, in both body and spirit. They were highly nutritious and easy to transport and sustain in difficult conditions. The song was a favorite among Confederate soldiers as an easy-to-march-to, lighthearted bit of humor, but mostly because peanuts were tiny pieces of home.