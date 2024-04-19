Are Peanuts Actually Just Beans In Disguise?

Of course, peanuts can't quite blame us for thinking they're nuts. They come in hard pods, which are thinner but not vastly different from walnut or pecan shells. Then there's their fatty, nutty taste and texture. In cooking, peanuts are used like nuts, not beans. Culinarily speaking, they certainly seem to qualify as nuts. Even their nutritional profile more closely resembles nuts than beans, with their higher protein content of 26 grams per 100 grams compared to lima beans' 8 grams per 100 grams, for example, as well as greater levels of unsaturated fat. There are definitely good reasons that the word nut is right there in their name.

Digging a little deeper (into the ground, in fact), it wouldn't be entirely unreasonable to think of peanuts as a root, either. While peanut flowers develop and pollinate above ground, once germinated, they turn into pegs that burrow into the soil to grow pods. That's why peanuts are also commonly called groundnuts. So, unlike tree nuts or other legumes, for that matter, harvesting peanuts involves pulling them from beneath the ground, which is a fairly unique feature.

Regardless of the nutty confusion, peanuts are and will continue to be wildly loved for their rich taste and nutrition profile. But the next time you spread that peanut butter on your toast, remember that this spread comes from a wonderfully quirky, unconventional plant that defies easy categorization.