A Container Of Cool Whip Is Your Base For Easy 'Soft Serve' At Home
There are plenty of types of frozen desserts to enjoy when you want to beat the summer heat. Disney's famous Dole Whip, for example, takes a mere few ingredients to come together in a memorable treat. If you're interested in making your own version of a pineapple soft serve — or any flavor, for that matter — starting with a tub of Cool Whip will help you on your way to a fulfilling refreshment.
Of the many creative ways to use Cool Whip, making your own soft serve-style sweet treat is an excellent choice. Starting with a single tub of Cool Whip, blend the contents together with the flavors of your choosing to yield a delicious dessert. For a Dole Whip-inspired option, use frozen pineapple chunks and pineapple juice. You can also try mixing Cool Whip with instant pudding mix and milk. Once all elements are smoothly combined, put the mixture in the freezer and allow it to set for a few hours (or even overnight) before serving.
The main objective for a soft serve dessert is getting the right taste and texture, which a base of Cool Whip easily creates. This light and fluffy ingredient opens up a myriad of possibilities for a variety of delights. Whether light and fruity or decadent and chocolatey, there are so many ways to prepare a memorable Cool Whip soft serve.
Tips for making Cool Whip soft serve
For optimal consistency and to allow your ingredients to fully combine, you'll need a strong blender. It's also advisable to start with thawed Cool Whip rather than a frozen batch. Adding fruit juice is another great way to savor the tastes of the summer season, which you can do with pineapple, mango, POG juice, and much more. Additionally, including frozen fruits in the mix will also give your dessert a wonderful flavor and texture, as long as you ensure all the ingredients are blended until smooth prior to freezing.
There are other additions that will elevate your Cool Whip soft serve to decadent new heights. Try adding a can of sweetened condensed milk to your thawed Cool Whip alongside a teaspoon of vanilla extract for an easy take on classic tastes. For those with a real sweet tooth, try mixing an instant pudding like Jell-O Chocolate Fudge and coconut milk in with the Cool Whip before freezing for an especially rich treat.
Consider a few different combinations for your Cool Whip soft serve that pair your favorite flavors, like chocolate and strawberry or caramel and cream. For the ultimate dessert, blend the Cool Whip with strawberry instant pudding mix and a hearty portion of chocolate milk. Adding flavor extracts, syrups, and juices will also take this soft serve to the next level. No matter how you like your soft serve, using Cool Whip for a homemade replacement just makes sense.