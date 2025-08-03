A Container Of Cool Whip Is Your Base For Easy 'Soft Serve' At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of types of frozen desserts to enjoy when you want to beat the summer heat. Disney's famous Dole Whip, for example, takes a mere few ingredients to come together in a memorable treat. If you're interested in making your own version of a pineapple soft serve — or any flavor, for that matter — starting with a tub of Cool Whip will help you on your way to a fulfilling refreshment.

Of the many creative ways to use Cool Whip, making your own soft serve-style sweet treat is an excellent choice. Starting with a single tub of Cool Whip, blend the contents together with the flavors of your choosing to yield a delicious dessert. For a Dole Whip-inspired option, use frozen pineapple chunks and pineapple juice. You can also try mixing Cool Whip with instant pudding mix and milk. Once all elements are smoothly combined, put the mixture in the freezer and allow it to set for a few hours (or even overnight) before serving.

The main objective for a soft serve dessert is getting the right taste and texture, which a base of Cool Whip easily creates. This light and fluffy ingredient opens up a myriad of possibilities for a variety of delights. Whether light and fruity or decadent and chocolatey, there are so many ways to prepare a memorable Cool Whip soft serve.