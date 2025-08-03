Forget Plain Pancakes And Give Your Stack A Bolder Flavor With This Japanese Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it's breakfast for dinner or a simple snack, an easy pancake recipe comes together with minimal ingredients and effort. A traditional stack of pancakes is full of comforting flavors, including rich maple syrup and a warm, buttery taste. If you're looking for a way to enhance your usual pancakes, there's a simple addition that will yield unforgettable results. Using either miso paste or powder will add a new level of complexity to your favorite pancake recipe, and incorporating it couldn't be simpler.

The general taste of miso is salty and umami, with its level of intensity depending on the color and type of miso you're using. Though it might seem an odd choice to pair savory miso with a sweet short stack, your pancakes will benefit from the additional boost of a contrasting ingredient. Miso will effectively cut the excess sweetness and expand the overall flavor profile of your pancakes.

You can easily prepare a miso-infused butter to mix into the dry ingredients for your pancakes, which deepens in flavor even more if you take care to brown the mixture first. Additionally, there are other options to use miso in your pancake syrup or other toppings for an extra punch of umami. Don't rule out the possibilities for savory pancake-like flaky scallion pancakes either.