An Italian Might Laugh At The Name 'Shrimp Scampi.' Here's Why

The English language has a funny habit of doubling down on foreign words — think "chai tea," literally meaning "tea tea," or "naan bread," meaning, you guessed it, "bread bread." While a bit humorous, these linguistic oddities can leave native speakers of those languages scratching their heads. One of the most delicious (yet equally confusing) examples of this phenomenon is "shrimp scampi," a phrase that might make an Italian chuckle. This iconic Italian-American dish is packed with aromatic goodness, drenched in a rich sauce made with butter, white wine, parsley, and lemon juice. However, for those in the know, not only is the English name of this dish redundant, but it's also technically incorrect.

You see, "scampi" in Italian refers to a specific type of crustacean that's similar (but biologically different) to shrimp. This crustacean, Nephrops norvegicus, goes by many names, including the langoustine, Norway lobster, and Dublin Bay prawn. Despite having a similar flavor and texture to shrimp, the langoustine is actually a type of lobster, making the name of the dish somewhat puzzling. Essentially, "shrimp scampi" translates to "shrimp langoustines," which would be like saying "chicken turkey" or "beef bison."

As with many culinary imports to the United States, shrimp scampi has evolved significantly from its original iteration. But this still begs the question: how did this redundant name come into existence? For that, we must look back to the Italian-American kitchens of yesteryear, where a little culinary resourcefulness transformed the meal into what we know today.