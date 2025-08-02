What To Do When Chicken Breasts Turn Out Rubbery (And How To Prevent This)

Rubbery chicken is usually a sign that you've overcooked your chicken, depleting any moisture and causing its muscle fibers to contract for a tough and unpleasant chew. We spoke to Dan Pelosi, author of the cookbooks "Let's Eat" and "Let's Party," who presents some preventative measures to avoid or correct rubbery chicken.

Overcooking chicken is often a case of second guessing its doneness, which Pelosi describes as: "That moment when you panic that the chicken is not cooked through so you throw it back in the oven or in the pan and it overcooks." A second bout of cooking usually isn't necessary, but even if you have left the chicken a bit too long in the oven or frying pan in the first place, not all hope is lost.

According to Pelosi, "First, you have to remember that chicken will cook a bit after it's out of the oven, so cover it and let it rest for 10 minutes! Also, If you are anxious about undercooked chicken, it's worth it to invest in a meat thermometer." This meat thermometer should display an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, signaling it's time to turn off the heat and let the meat rest. Chicken, and most cuts of steak and pork, benefit from a 5 to 10 minute resting period during which their natural juices redistribute, improving their flavor and texture. Covering the chicken as it rests traps any steam rising off it, which prevents the loss of the moisture responsible for instilling that juicy, tender texture.