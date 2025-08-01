This Massive American Food Company Is Actually Under Chinese Ownership

You probably know that your favorite food brands are all owned by only a small handful of international corporations, but did you know that one American giant traces its ownership all the way up to China? Most Americans know of Kraft-Heinz, Nestle, or General Mills, which own a huge variety of the smaller brands you buy all the time, like Jell-O, Stouffer's, and Pillsbury. But one name you probably don't know is WH Group. The Chinese multinational is the largest pork company in the world, and it owns another very large name you probably recognize: Smithfield.

Smithfield isn't just a big company by itself — it's the single largest producer of pork in the world, and it controls around 23% of the entire U.S. pork market. The company also owns a huge network of other pork purveyors, including popular hot dog brands Nathan's and Armour and fellow bacon-maker Farmer John. Back in 2013, the huge meat company became the target of the single largest Chinese purchase of an American business. WH Group was already one of the biggest meat producers in China, having grown from a single slaughterhouse that was taken over by the man who would end up buying Smithfield, Wan Long. At the time, China was already the single largest consumer of pork in the world, eating around half the pigs on the planet, and there was a growing demand for even more.