Why You Should Never Thaw Frozen Green Beans Before Cooking Them

Green beans are an awesome veggie to stash in the freezer to make a quick green bean casserole or a roasted tray of verdant, garlicky goodness. And the best bit? You don't need to defrost them first. In fact, you should never thaw frozen green beans because it makes them lose their characteristic crunch and texture.

Why does this happen? When green beans (or any other variety of vegetable) are frozen, the water inside of them crystallizes, expands, and takes up more space. This puts pressure on the structure of the beans and ruptures their tender surface, creating little fissures. When the beans are left out to thaw, the natural water inside them melts and escapes through these ruptures and softens the surface, leaving them limp and mushy instead of firm and snappable.

As green beans can be cooked from frozen, there's really no need to thaw them first. Simply toss them straight into a bubbling stew, incorporate them in a baked casserole, or coat them in spices and roast them on a sheet pan. Baking your frozen green beans is one of the best techniques because the hot temperature causes all of the excess moisture in them to evaporate away, leaving your veggies full of welcome texture and roasted flavor. If you would still prefer to thaw your green beans, place them in the refrigerator rather than leaving them on the countertop. If you set them out on the worktop, there's a greater risk of bacteria multiplying inside.