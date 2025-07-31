Crime, Bootleggers, And 'Mother's Ruin': Gin's Wild Early Days

Gin wasn't always seen as one of the bar's most sophisticated options. Nowadays, it's the star of negronis, gimlets, and countless martinis, but in the beginning, gin was a matter of contention more than anything else. The juniper-forward liquor, known today for its pine-y taste and crisp finish, was the source of crime and corruption for decades, starting in 18th-century London. Known as "mother's ruin" for its depicted ability to turn a doting mother into a lush on the couch, therefore ruining the family, gin was causing more harm than good according to widely-circulated propaganda.

Gin's initial intent, back in the 16th century, was to heal common ailments such as gout, gallstones, and indigestion. Once Dutch soldiers of the Thirty Years' War discovered its mouth-numbing and belly-warming abilities, gin's medicinal days were numbered. They called it "Dutch courage" and introduced it to the English masses, leading up to the notorious "Gin Craze" of the late 1600s. The flavor may have been fiery and abrasive (nothing like the smooth spirit offered by the popular gin brands that we enjoy today), but it got the job done.

Import taxes between England and France were astronomical after William III ignited a trade war in 1689, and English citizens were deprived of wine, brandy, and Cognac. So, gin was the affordable drink of choice and quickly became part of London's landscape. It was on every corner, sold straight from wheelbarrows. William Hogarth's popular 1751 etching entitled "Gin Lane" really ingrained the perceived horrors of gin in the minds of the public. The finger was especially pointed at women, hence the targeted nickname "mother's ruin." Hogarth illustrated women pouring gin into the mouths of infants and even dropping them down the stairs. The general scene was one of pure mayhem.