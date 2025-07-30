Anthony Bourdain's Biggest Red Flag For A Sushi Restaurant Menu

Bourdain, being Bourdain, made note of many other restaurant red flags — many of which can also be applied to sushi restaurants. Punny sushi roll names are one such example, as are bargain sushi prices or any sushi restaurant that has pictures of the maki, nigiri, sushi, or whatever else on its menu. Although, he'd say the same about any restaurant that had photos on the menu. Similarly, Bourdain's take on sushi restaurants serving steak can be extended to all restaurants.

In the same 2016 interview with "First We Feast," he was asked about authenticity and the tell-tale signs of it at a restaurant. According to him, the menu writes it all out — however, a lot of those signs are written between the lines. "Menus have become much more personal. And you can tell if there's a tight, overarching personality at work," he said. But, how? Bourdain valued chefs and restaurants that stayed true to themselves. According to him, you can tell the authenticity of any restaurant — be it a sushi restaurant or a steakhouse — by how clearly the menu communicates that.

As he explained it, the menu is what the chef and restaurant speaks through. "So someone is talking to you and they already decided what they're good at and what they love. And they are doing that relentlessly, rather than a menu that tells you that they're trying to be everything to everybody," he said.