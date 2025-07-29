Keep Sausage From Exploding In The Air Fryer Without Poking Holes In It

If you've ever cooked a sausage, chances are you've watched one explode on you. They'll be sitting there frying away in hot oil, and then suddenly — pop! — they burst and send grease flying everywhere. Even in an air fryer, where you don't have to worry about oil splatters, nobody really likes to eat a sausage that's split wide open. The fix, as it turns out, is simple: Just turn down the temperature knob on your air fryer.

First, let's take a look at why exactly sausages turn into mini-explosions when you heat them. Refrigerated, perishable sausages have water inside. When you put them on high heat, the water boils into steam. Because this steam is locked inside the sausage by the casing, the internal pressure increases until it bursts. So, to prevent this, focus on keeping the internal water content from boiling into steam.

Rather than cranking the knob up to the maximum 400 degrees Fahrenheit, keep your air fryer's temperature around 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and cook in 5-minute bursts until they're just crisp. Apart from turning down the heat, there's nothing you need to do. Don't bother pricking holes in your sausages, which could be a mistake leaving you with dried-out sausages when all the flavorful juices leak out.