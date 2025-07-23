Costco Is Now Carrying This Fan-Favorite Pasta Sauce, But There's A Catch

Arrabbiata is a simple classic. Evocative of long evenings in Southern Italy, the pasta sauce is just ripe tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, salt, and the kick of pepperoncini that earned the sauce its name (arrabbiata means angry in Italian). And now, it seems like a premium, ready-made version is available for Costco customers, straight from Filippo Berrio.

The 158-year-old Italian company, best known in the U.S. for its affordable all-rounder olive oil (which ranked highly in our roundup), recently announced on its Instagram that Costco is now stocking its Arrabbiata sauce. The post, which is part of a collaboration with @Costcofamforyou and not an official Costco brand announcement, reads "Filippo Berio Arrabbiata Sauce is here for the summer." But don't grab your Costco card and your car keys just yet. The classic, bold tomato sauce isn't available everywhere. It's only being stocked at Costco stores in the North Eastern U.S., specifically New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. No word yet on whether every Costco in these states is carrying the sauce or exact prices by location; we just know that a two-pack of 32oz jars can cost between $9.99 and $12.99.

According to the post, the sauce is only available for a limited time. It made its way to shelves on July 7, and if stocks last, it should be in stores until September 30. As with most limited-time new product offers and regional rollouts, if the spicy Filippo Berio sauce sells well, it could return next summer or become a regularly stocked item. There's no guarantee of this, of course, so if it sounds tempting and you're in the North East, try to grab a couple of jars soon (and while you're there, why not check out the 12 best Costco sauces?).