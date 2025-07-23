Costco Is Now Carrying This Fan-Favorite Pasta Sauce, But There's A Catch
Arrabbiata is a simple classic. Evocative of long evenings in Southern Italy, the pasta sauce is just ripe tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, salt, and the kick of pepperoncini that earned the sauce its name (arrabbiata means angry in Italian). And now, it seems like a premium, ready-made version is available for Costco customers, straight from Filippo Berrio.
The 158-year-old Italian company, best known in the U.S. for its affordable all-rounder olive oil (which ranked highly in our roundup), recently announced on its Instagram that Costco is now stocking its Arrabbiata sauce. The post, which is part of a collaboration with @Costcofamforyou and not an official Costco brand announcement, reads "Filippo Berio Arrabbiata Sauce is here for the summer." But don't grab your Costco card and your car keys just yet. The classic, bold tomato sauce isn't available everywhere. It's only being stocked at Costco stores in the North Eastern U.S., specifically New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. No word yet on whether every Costco in these states is carrying the sauce or exact prices by location; we just know that a two-pack of 32oz jars can cost between $9.99 and $12.99.
According to the post, the sauce is only available for a limited time. It made its way to shelves on July 7, and if stocks last, it should be in stores until September 30. As with most limited-time new product offers and regional rollouts, if the spicy Filippo Berio sauce sells well, it could return next summer or become a regularly stocked item. There's no guarantee of this, of course, so if it sounds tempting and you're in the North East, try to grab a couple of jars soon (and while you're there, why not check out the 12 best Costco sauces?).
Reasons to love Filippo Berio's Sauce, and where Arrabbiata shines
Although Arrabbiata is a light sauce, it usually has a rich flavor, and that chili kick keeps things exciting. Filippo Berio's version stays true to its Southern Italian roots. It's made with 100% Italian tomatoes as well as the brand's own extra virgin olive oil, plus other classic arrabbiata ingredients like pepperoncini and parsley. The sauce is naturally vegan, gluten free, and lactose free. It doesn't include any added sugar, and at 70 calories per half-cup serving, it's a perfect addition to the healthy, Mediterranean-style diet.
As a pasta sauce, arrabbiata is versatile. It's great on many types of pasta and is pretty customizable straight from a jar. You could easily up the chili heat with more pepperoncini, or melt in some anchovies and add olives and capers to the premade sauce for a quick and dirty putanesca with a spicy kick. Beyond pasta, the chili and fresh tomatoes in arrabbiata can lift heavier dishes, like Tasting Table's gorgonzola stuffed meatballs, and it also works well with seafood such as shrimp or shellfish.
Arrabbiata is even a contender as a dipping sauce for homemade herby chicken tenders or straight-from-the-freezer mozz sticks when you want a little more pizzazz than marinara offers. In other words, quality arrabbiata sauce should be a cupboard staple. Hopefully we'll see Filippo Berio's version in more branches of Costco in the future. Until then, the rest of us will have to bite the bullet and make our own Arrabbiata. At least Costco stocks the ingredients!