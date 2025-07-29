Banana Cue Is The Popular Filipino Street Food That Uses A Unique Variety Of The Fruit

Perhaps you've cooked every imaginable type of banana dish, from 'nana pudding to banana bread, bananas foster, and torched banana flambé. But there's a good chance you haven't experienced one of the tastiest, most interesting banana creations out there. It's a Filipino treat called banana cue, typically served as a street food or afternoon snack during the traditional merienda mid-afternoon snack break. When written as a single word, "bananacue," it personifies the merging of bananas and barbecue, referring to the way this snack is prepared. Though not cooked on a grill in Western-style barbecue tradition, it does involve heat and skewers, and the result resembles browned meat on a stick.

But banana cue is definitely not a savory food like barbecued meat — it's pure sweetness from a special type of banana called saba. Banana cue comes to life through deep‑frying ripe saba bananas, which are commonly available in the Philippines. These short saba bananas get coated in brown sugar and fried until they're perfectly caramelized, then skewered on bamboo sticks for easy eating. The experience brings warm sweetness, sticky crunchy texture, and the irresistible aroma of caramel to your kitchen and tastebuds.

You can find these tasty treats at Filipino restaurants (including this one situated at a waterfall), but when making them at home, you'll simply caramelize fried bananas using brown sugar. As you might have surmised, saba bananas may not perch in your local grocery-store produce section — but no worries: There are places to find them, as well as options for using similar types of bananas when available.