This Is How Far In Advance You Should Preheat Your Oven For Homemade Pizza

Getting restaurant-quality pizza at home does take more than a hot oven; it's also about timing, technique, and a few smart upgrades. Start with the dough: Use a poolish — the pre-ferement that pizzerias use — and remember that cold fermentation is key. Mix your dough at least a day ahead of time and let it rest in the fridge for 24 to 72 hours. These tips not only boost flavor but also improve texture. Before baking, allow the dough to warm up on the counter for an hour or two so that it stretches more easily.

Cheese matters too. Skip the bagged stuff and use fresh mozzarella or grate mozzarella yourself, because fresher is always better, pizza besties. Blend it with provolone or fontina cheese for an even lovelier melt and depth of flavor. Oh, and parmesan grated over the finished pie is a must. A light, even layer of extra-flavorful pizza sauce should go on first — too much can make it soggy. Chop toppings into similar sizes for even cooking and layer them thoughtfully.

And consider buying two pizza stones if a pizza party is in the works so that you can bake two pizzas at once. We like these 16-inch Old Stone ones because the price is nice. Just be sure to use a pizza peel too. This makes getting your pizza into the oven easy — and you can rotate the pizzas halfway through for even browning — semolina or cornmeal underneath helps prevent sticking. Oh, and invite us over.