The Ridiculously Minor Difference Between Slaw And Coleslaw

Thought slaw was simply a nickname for coleslaw? Believe it or not, there's actually a subtle difference between these two crunchy, colorful, and veggie-forward sides: Coleslaw always contains cabbage, whereas slaw doesn't.

At its most basic, a classic serving of coleslaw is made by mixing shredded cabbage with seasoned mayonnaise. Arguably, the best type of cabbage for coleslaw is green cabbage because it has a mild flavor, inviting crunch, and firm structure that won't collapse under the weight of a rich dressing. However, red cabbage is often used as well for its striking color and pronounced peppery flavor, while savoy cabbage provides an unusual texture and bite. Some coleslaw recipes include root vegetables like carrots and onions or a scattering of scallions for extra color and flavor, but they never omit the foundation of the shredded cabbage.

Slaw, on the other hand, does not have to contain cabbage at all. It can be made with a mix of hardy vegetables, like carrots, raw shredded beets, strips of broccoli, or even grated fennel. The technique is the same — chop raw chopped vegetables and toss them in a dressing — but cabbage is completely omitted from the ingredients list. You might prefer making slaw over coleslaw if you have a sensitive stomach, as cabbage contains a carbohydrate called raffinose, which is known for causing bloating and gas.