If you enjoy baking at all, then baking powder will be an essential item in your kitchen to make cakes, cookies, and other baked goods rise. Even if you don't bake, baking powder is handy to have around — it's the secret ingredient for fluffier falafels, mashed potatoes, and pancakes (though it's best avoided in scrambled eggs as it affects the taste). But as we only ever use a little baking powder at a time, it's an ingredient that we can keep for a while. And as with all perishable items, how you store something can affect its shelf life. The absolute best way to store baking powder is in an airtight container, away from direct sunlight, heat, and moisture.

However, just because you have an odd container of baking powder in your kitchen, doesn't mean it's still any good, as baking powder will lose its leavening powers when it expires. So ensure you don't store it in the cabinet above the stove due to the rising heat. Nor do you want to put it in the fridge, as the moisture can affect its potency, to say nothing of the odors that it may pick up from other foods. A pantry, cupboard, or drawer that maintains a steady temperature is an ideal spot. Most baking powder already comes in an airtight container, so you can store it as is, ensuring the lid is tightly shut.