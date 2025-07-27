The Absolute Best Feta Cheese To Use For Your Summertime Watermelon Salads
Watermelon and feta are staple summertime salad ingredients, but that doesn't mean you can use any type of cheese with the seasonal fruit. In case you didn't know, there are varieties of feta made from different types of milk and procured in specific countries. While no type will necessarily be revolting in a watermelon salad at your next picnic or cookout, it's commonly thought that sheep's milk feta, as opposed to the cheese made from goat's milk, is the best option.
Sheep's milk feta, often hailing from Bulgaria or Greece, has a flavor profile and texture that pairs well with the juicy and sweet watermelon. Expect sheep's milk feta to enhance the watermelon salad with its sharp, salty, and tangy flavors, which will contrast with the sweetness of the fruit. It also provides a creamy texture to balance out that slight crunch that fresh watermelon should have. Whether it's domestic (made here in the United States) or imported from Bulgaria or Greece, the sheep's milk should work deliciously. For those reasons, using this cheese is just one of the tips you need when making watermelon and feta salad at home.
Tips for preparing and making watermelon and feta salad with sheep's milk feta
There is some preparation required before you toss the sheep's milk feta with your watermelon and other salad ingredients. Oftentimes, feta is packed in brine. You don't necessarily have to squeeze it dry like you might with tofu, but you should let it drain or sit on a paper towel to prevent a soggy salad. Next, either crumble the feta or use a sharp knife and cut it to your desired size. Plan to use around 3 tablespoons of feta cheese for every 4 cups of watermelon. However, you can adjust the amount of cheese used depending on your desired taste preference and what other ingredients go into the salad.
Try sheep's milk feta cheese in our grilled watermelon salad recipe to replace the cotija that's on the ingredient list. Another option is to use the cheese in this watermelon and feta wedge salad recipe that features fresh chives and basil. You can also make your own concoction with other ingredients that pair well with the cheese and fruit. Try fresh mint for a touch of herby and bright flavor, pickled red onions for some tang, a squirt of honey for sweetness, or other vegetables like cucumbers.