The Absolute Best Feta Cheese To Use For Your Summertime Watermelon Salads

Watermelon and feta are staple summertime salad ingredients, but that doesn't mean you can use any type of cheese with the seasonal fruit. In case you didn't know, there are varieties of feta made from different types of milk and procured in specific countries. While no type will necessarily be revolting in a watermelon salad at your next picnic or cookout, it's commonly thought that sheep's milk feta, as opposed to the cheese made from goat's milk, is the best option.

Sheep's milk feta, often hailing from Bulgaria or Greece, has a flavor profile and texture that pairs well with the juicy and sweet watermelon. Expect sheep's milk feta to enhance the watermelon salad with its sharp, salty, and tangy flavors, which will contrast with the sweetness of the fruit. It also provides a creamy texture to balance out that slight crunch that fresh watermelon should have. Whether it's domestic (made here in the United States) or imported from Bulgaria or Greece, the sheep's milk should work deliciously. For those reasons, using this cheese is just one of the tips you need when making watermelon and feta salad at home.