How To Make The Ever-Viral Banana Milk Latte Without A Trip To A Korean 7-Eleven
Korean 7-Elevens, and really 7-Elevens all across East Asia, are popular stops not for gas or Slurpees like its American counterparts, but for their variety of delicious and creative snack options. While it may be your dream one day to visit a 7-Eleven in Japan or South Korea, you'll be delighted to know that you can make one of its most popular drinks at home: the banana milk latte.The drink, found in South Korea and popularized by TikTok, features a banana-flavored milk and coffee of your choosing mixed together to create a slightly sweet, fruity, and flavorful coffee beverage.
You'll only need a two key ingredients: your preferred coffee — cold brew, iced coffee, brewed coffee, or espresso shots — and banana milk. While you can purchase banana milk from Amazon or your local Asian grocery store, such as H Mart with its must-have items, making it at home is easy and only requires a few simple steps. To make the viral drink, grab your favorite cup and fill it with ice. Start with about two-thirds of the coffee, topped with one-third of the banana milk. Give it a good mix with your straw and enjoy. Adjust your proportions of coffee to banana milk from there, keeping in mind that banana milk may be sweeter than your average creamer. If you're feeling fancy, top it off with frothed banana milk and add a sprinkle of cinnamon, or try making a simple syrup from the peels like in this banana bread iced latte.
What to consider before choosing a banana milk
Banana milk is a common drink in East Asian countries, such as South Korea, and is available in many brands, including Binggrae, which offers other flavors like strawberry, and lychee and peach. If you're looking to switch it up, trying these additional flavors in your morning coffee could be very fun. This specific brand uses dairy milk, but banana milk can also be made with soy milk. If you are interested in another dairy-free alternative, Texas-based brand Mooala makes its banana milk with sunflower seeds and real bananas.
Most packaged brands in the grocery store likely don't contain bananas, but rather banana flavoring. Depending on the milk used and the ingredient label, nutrition can vary from brand to brand. As always, moderation in whatever you consume is key. Homemade versions are often more nutritious than store-bought because you can control the ingredients. You're free to swap in your favorite types of milk, such as oat, soy, or almond, or add ingredients like vanilla and salt.