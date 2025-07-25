The Sweet And Creamy Side Dish That's Even Better As A Pizza Topping

If you think "outdated, canned Easter dinner side dish" when you think "creamed corn," then it's time to think again. To give this pantry staple new life (and imbue it with a new sense of appreciation), add a few spoonfuls of creamed corn to your next homemade pizza. It might seem like an odd choice for a pizza topping (we prefer "avant-garde"), but the power of creamed corn lies in the fact that it's naturally sweet, but also pairs easily with savory flavors. "Hello," dimensional pizzas. To make a knockout creamed corn pie, simply grab a store-bought refrigerated pizza crust, load it up with toppings, and bake according to package directions, as you normally might.

Just stash a can of shelf-stable creamed corn in your pantry to last the long haul. Whenever the next pizza night strikes, that creamed corn will be on hand and ready. This flavorful, dimensional hack comes at minimal cost, too. At a Walmart in Chicago, a 14.75-ounce can of Libby's Cream Style Sweet Corn runs for just $1.08. Alternatively, creamed corn pizza can also be a thrifty, zero-waste way to breathe new life into leftover homemade creamed corn from dinner the night before. If you're going the homemade route, just be sure that your creamed corn is structurally firm and not too runny, or else it'll make the pizza dough soggy. Need to thicken your creamed corn? We've got you covered with a quick fix.