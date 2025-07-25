Turn Fresh Sweet Corn Into A Creamy, Ice-Cold Dessert Made For Hot Days
Corn is the epitome of a summer vegetable, with people finding endless ways to enjoy it. Whether it's through throwing charred kernels onto a salad, grilling the cob, or simply smearing on a pat of butter, the veggie's always a welcome addition to the dinner table. However, the best corn recipes aren't always savory — save the kernels for after dinner and serve corn as a sweet, decadent dessert.
There's hardly a corner of the earth where corn isn't enjoyed, but the Philippines has turned the kernels into the ultimate summer treat. Maiz con hielo, or mais con yelo, is a popular Filipino dessert that pairs fresh corn kernels with shaved ice and milk. The result is a sweet, chilled dessert that's delicious on a sweltering day. The juicy kernels perfectly contrast with the crunchy ice shavings, with the cold milk serving as a creamy bed for both ingredients to soak in. You can opt for any milk of your choosing, but condensed milk provides a thick, velvety texture and vanilla flavor that elevates the treat.
Once your cooked corn kernels have chilled, add them to a glass, followed by the shaved ice. Add a sprinkle of sugar on top, then pour in the condensed milk. You can stir the treat and eat it right away, but Filipinos often top off mais con yelo with ice cream and rice and corn cereal for a crunchy finish.
Sweeten up your mais con yelo with these additions
The combination of sweet corn kernels, shaved ice, and condensed milk is a recipe for a satisfying dessert, but it never hurts to take it to the next level. In the Philippines, corn or cheese-flavored ice cream are common mais con yelo toppings, boosting the treat with an earthy, creamy finish. If you can't find those ice cream flavors nearby, you can double up on the earthiness by adding in some creamed corn and cheddar. The buttery, sweet kernels are balanced by the umami cheddar, giving the dessert a dynamic taste.
If you'd rather keep things completely sweet, top off the dessert with eggnog ice cream. Although the treat is mostly associated with wintry holidays, the condensed milk base complements the flavors in mais con yelo. The ice cream is elevated with vanilla extract, nutmeg, and cinnamon, and the sweet, earthy spices subtly bring out the kernels' nuttiness.
While the toppings you choose can definitely elevate mais con yelo, you can also spruce up the main ingredients. Rather than using just plain shaved ice, boost the ingredient with flavored coffee syrups. Vanilla, hazelnut, coconut, or ube coffee syrup add a dose of sweetness to the shaved ice while complementing the condensed milk and corn kernels.