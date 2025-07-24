This Cheap British Sandwich Needs To Make Its Way To The US
The U.K. loves sandwiches. In fact, the invention of the sammie is often attributed to the U.K. It seems unlikely that John Montagu, the 4th earl of Sandwich, was really the first person to think of putting his lunch between two slices of bread, but that's how the legend goes. The earl is said to have requested the carby compromise from a servant so he could stay at the gambling table longer. In the wider world, the U.K. is known as the home of finger sandwiches fit for cream teas, such as the delicate cucumber sandwiches of the Victorian Era. According to The Guardian, the pre-packaged sandwich industry in Britain was worth 8 billion pounds a year as of 2017, buoyed by supermarket sandwiches that took off in the 1980s.
Packaged sandwiches run from the posh, including Marks & Spencer and Waitrose, to the salt-of-the-Earth offerings of Gregg's and Tesco. But no matter where you buy your sandwiches, there are some classic fillings. One of these is cheese and onion, known as cheese savory in the North East and Scotland. These sandwiches are affordable, particularly as part of Britain's beloved meal deals, which are offered at every grocery store. A meal deal usually includes a drink, a bag of chips, a snack, and the sandwich, all for under a fiver (or $6.70). But cheese and onion sandwiches wouldn't be a great deal if they weren't delicious, too. Luckily, they're also super easy to make at home, so you can bring a true taste of Britain to your kitchen.
How to make authentic cheese and onion filling
Although it isn't spicy, cheese and onion filling isn't a million miles from the pimento cheese of Appalachia and the Southern U.S. It's a mixture of grated cheese, mayonnaise, onion, and sometimes grated carrot, all served between two pieces of bread (usually the cheap, sliced variety). It might not sound like a culinary masterpiece if you've never tried a cheese and onion sandwich, but it's perfect comfort food — rich, creamy, tangy, and easy to shove in your gob in about five bites.
Unsurprisingly, cheese choice is important when you're making a cheese and onion sandwich. Mild cheddar and Red Leicester are favorites. If you can't find Red Leicester, then use one orange cheddar and one white or yellow cheddar to achieve the correct look. If you prefer a punchier cheese, then using an aged or mature Cheddar is also fine. To make your filling, simply grate the cheeses and mix them with mayonnaise, finely chopped raw red onion and scallion, pepper, and salt if you feel it's needed. Some people add additional vegetables like grated carrots or thin-sliced celery. This recipe is really best with full-fat mayonnaise, but will work with whatever mayo you prefer.
Assembling a sandwich that looks like the real thing
Usually, a cheese and onion sandwich comes in wholemeal, seeded bread, although some stores also have them available on sliced white. To best imitate a U.K. grocery store sandwich, it should also be sliced pretty thin. If you're in the U.S. and want an authentic sarnie, you might want to check the ingredients list on the back of your loaf for sugar, too, as bread sold in the U.S. often contains much more than bread sold in the U.K. In the U.K., most sliced, packaged bread contains 2-4% sugar, per the U.K.'s Flour Advisory Bureau.
To put your sandwich together, butter both slices of bread, which it's essential to mimic a grocery store sandwich. The theory on why? Butter creates a barrier between the filling and bread, so adding it to both slices stops the sandwich from getting soggy over time. Whatever the logic, double butter is key to authenticity.
Next, add your filling to one of the slices and spread it out evenly to the edges, stopping just before the crust. Top with the second slice of bread, and cut horizontally so you get two large triangles. Finally, for the full meal deal experience, add a bag of potato chips (we ranked 16 store-brand options, so you can keep this lunch great value without sacrificing flavor). If you find you're a big fan of cheese savory, it's also great in a baked potato, and can be stored in a sealed container in the fridge for 4-5 days, making it a good candidate for meal prep.