The U.K. loves sandwiches. In fact, the invention of the sammie is often attributed to the U.K. It seems unlikely that John Montagu, the 4th earl of Sandwich, was really the first person to think of putting his lunch between two slices of bread, but that's how the legend goes. The earl is said to have requested the carby compromise from a servant so he could stay at the gambling table longer. In the wider world, the U.K. is known as the home of finger sandwiches fit for cream teas, such as the delicate cucumber sandwiches of the Victorian Era. According to The Guardian, the pre-packaged sandwich industry in Britain was worth 8 billion pounds a year as of 2017, buoyed by supermarket sandwiches that took off in the 1980s.

Packaged sandwiches run from the posh, including Marks & Spencer and Waitrose, to the salt-of-the-Earth offerings of Gregg's and Tesco. But no matter where you buy your sandwiches, there are some classic fillings. One of these is cheese and onion, known as cheese savory in the North East and Scotland. These sandwiches are affordable, particularly as part of Britain's beloved meal deals, which are offered at every grocery store. A meal deal usually includes a drink, a bag of chips, a snack, and the sandwich, all for under a fiver (or $6.70). But cheese and onion sandwiches wouldn't be a great deal if they weren't delicious, too. Luckily, they're also super easy to make at home, so you can bring a true taste of Britain to your kitchen.