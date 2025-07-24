The Sweet Pantry Staple You Never Thought To Add To Corn On The Cob
Corn on the cob has come a long way. From grilled Mexican street corn to next-level, seasoned corn ribs, the humble cob can tempt the palate, whether served savory or sweet. When it comes to different ways to season corn on the cob, we tend to lean toward savory, salty flavors that complement the richness and sweetness of butter. However, the natural sugars of the kernels get a boost from the addition of something sweet. There's an ingredient already in your pantry that will punch up the honeyed notes of fresh corn and turn it into the star of the meal: brown sugar.
Brown sugar (light or dark) is just one of many flavor additions for corn that will impress your guests. The sugar gets its color and rich flavor from the inclusion of molasses, and its caramel notes can work to elevate the natural sugars in the corn. When combined with other seasonings, brown sugar also imparts complexity and richness that you can't get with white sugar.
There are as many ways to season corn on the cob with brown sugar as there are methods to cook it. But, the best way is to coat the cob in a rub and then cook the corn in foil to prevent the brown sugar from burning, all while ensuring caramelization.
How to season corn on the cob with brown sugar
To create a rub, start with ¼ cup of brown sugar, either light or dark. Then, add in ½ teaspoon of salt and ¼ teaspoon of each of your favorite seasonings. You can get creative and add in onion or garlic powder, chipotle, paprika, or cayenne for an extra kick — whatever spice you prefer will work. Brush each piece of corn with melted butter and sprinkle the brown sugar mixture on all sides of the corn cob. Place each cob on a piece of aluminum foil and loosely seal it before cooking.
To roast the corn, place covered cobs in the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 20 minutes. Alternatively, you can grill the foil packs on a medium-high heat for the same amount of time. As the corn cooks, it will release its sugars and combine with the brown sugar and melted butter to create a delectable syrup that you can pour over the cob before serving. You can even place it under the broiler for several seconds — taking care not to burn it — to achieve the ultimate sticky, caramelized coating that will bring each bite of corn on the cob to new heights.