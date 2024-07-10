The Flavor Addition For Grilled Corn On The Cob To Impress Your Guests
Grilled corn on the cob with the classic slick of butter slathered on top is a beloved side that suits every palate at a summer cookout. However, there's something to be said for going off-piste and impressing your guests with something unexpected. Next time you're grilling, exercise your culinary muscles by dressing up your next batch of corn with a touch of salty, aromatic fish sauce. This baller move will turn a simple serving of corn on the cob into a lip-smacking side with a surprising twist.
An essential ingredient in East Asian cuisine, a dash of fish sauce is commonly added to dishes like Pad Thai and Pho to lend them a deeply savory and umami flavor. This is because this salty condiment, made from fermented fish, is naturally high in an amino acid called glutamate; the clever stuff that also lends parmesan cheese, anchovies, and soy sauce, that filling quality. Coating your shucked ear of corn with a thin layer of fish sauce using a pastry brush before grilling it, lifts its flavor and complements the naturally sweet notes in the kernels. It also adds a depth and subtle roundness to the corn without masking its inherent summery earthiness. In Vietnam, fish sauce is often combined with mayo, sugar and crushed peanuts to create a rich paste that can be slathered onto the blistered corn, but there are no hard and fast rules here, there's plenty of room to be creative.
Combine fish sauce with butter to make a savory paste
A great way to help your fish sauce adhere to the surface of your corn is to combine it with a thick-textured, creamy ingredient, like butter. Liberally slather this aromatic butter over the cobs and you'll create a rich, savory finish that clings to the corn and soaks into the little nooks and crannies surrounding every juicy kernel. The extra fat will also help the corn to crisp up and char on the grates as the fish sauce does its thing.
Fish sauce is naturally salty so you won't need to add salt or use additional salty ingredients, such as soy sauce or oyster sauce, in your coating. However, there's plenty of opportunity to amp things up with tart flavors, such as a spritz of lime juice, or sweet additions, like honey or sweet chili, to create a sweet, spicy, and salty glaze. If you get stuck for ideas, think of incorporating classic Asian ingredients that traditionally complement fish sauce, such as thinly sliced scallions or a vibrant slick of chili paste, like gochuchang, to create a balanced but fiery bite.
In South Asia a different funky-smelling ingredient called chaat masala is used to season corn on the cob. This spicy powdered condiment, which features the sulfurous aroma of black salt, is sprinkled onto the grilled corn with a squeeze of lime and a touch of red chili powder.