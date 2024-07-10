The Flavor Addition For Grilled Corn On The Cob To Impress Your Guests

Grilled corn on the cob with the classic slick of butter slathered on top is a beloved side that suits every palate at a summer cookout. However, there's something to be said for going off-piste and impressing your guests with something unexpected. Next time you're grilling, exercise your culinary muscles by dressing up your next batch of corn with a touch of salty, aromatic fish sauce. This baller move will turn a simple serving of corn on the cob into a lip-smacking side with a surprising twist.

An essential ingredient in East Asian cuisine, a dash of fish sauce is commonly added to dishes like Pad Thai and Pho to lend them a deeply savory and umami flavor. This is because this salty condiment, made from fermented fish, is naturally high in an amino acid called glutamate; the clever stuff that also lends parmesan cheese, anchovies, and soy sauce, that filling quality. Coating your shucked ear of corn with a thin layer of fish sauce using a pastry brush before grilling it, lifts its flavor and complements the naturally sweet notes in the kernels. It also adds a depth and subtle roundness to the corn without masking its inherent summery earthiness. In Vietnam, fish sauce is often combined with mayo, sugar and crushed peanuts to create a rich paste that can be slathered onto the blistered corn, but there are no hard and fast rules here, there's plenty of room to be creative.