You Might Need A Permit To Run A Lemonade Stand Unless You Live In These States

School is out, the sun is shining, and your kid is looking to make a few extra bucks over the summer. A lemonade stand seems like a no-brainer! It's easy, everyone loves lemonade, and it's a great way to foster entrepreneurial tendencies while making sure your kid gets some time outside. But it turns out that, with the exception of a handful of states, you need a permit to operate a lemonade stand — yes, even if the purveyors of the sweet drink are just kids.

The only states where you do not need a permit to sell lemonade are California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, North Dakota, Nebraska, Texas, Missouri, Louisiana, Illinois, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. However, it's always good to check state laws, as this could change, and some states have certain caveats. For example, you don't need a permit to have a lemonade stand in California as long as it's not in a storefront, operational for longer than 90 days, or carbonated, as selling bubbly drinks does require a permit.

If you want to start a lemonade stand in another state, in addition to a simple classic lemonade recipe and a sign that really sells your product, you'll need to consult the health department and the state agriculture department for information about the specific permits and/or licenses you need. If you don't get the proper paperwork in order, you could face large fines or even criminal charges, in some cases.