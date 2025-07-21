Martha Stewart Left Jamie Oliver In Awe Over This Simple Food Processor Hack
Martha Stewart can teach everyone a thing or two about cooking — even Jamie Oliver. The food processor hack she showed the British chef blew his mind, and it's something that home cooks should know, too.
Stewart's impromptu kitchen appliance lesson came on an episode of "Martha Cooks" that aired in 2023 (it was also shared in a special clip posted by People). Oliver was sharing his recipe for a baked lemon cheesecake. While he was trying to pour the cheesecake mixture over a divine-looking crust, Stewart asked him, "You don't know the trick with your finger?"
Oliver assumed she meant to use his finger to remove the batter. He responded, "What, around the edge? The lifestyle icon then instructed him to hold the blade in from the base and not from the top of the food processor to free up his other hand. Then, she asked, "You didn't know that?"
Oliver switched up his method and told Stewart that he couldn't believe he didn't know that already. Then, he declared, "I'm still learning, Martha, and I'm always happy to learn from you. Always."
More Martha Stewart cooking hacks you should know
Martha Stewart's food processor hack is impressive, so here are a few more things the chef has taught us over the years that you may not know. While it's not a good idea to run cold water over cooked pasta, Stewart shared that you can run cold water while draining pasta to help reduce steam and prevent your glasses from fogging up.
Another tip from the lifestyle guru will help you avoid wasting tomato paste.The chef suggests that home cooks open both the top and bottom of the can with a can opener. Then remove the bottom, but leave the lid intact. Then throw the whole can in a freezer bag and into the freezer. When you're ready to use it again, push out however much tomato paste you need, cut it off, and close the can back up.
Here's one more hack from the queen of the kitchen that could change the way you cook: Stewart uses two bowls to peel garlic by placing unpeeled garlic cloves into a bowl and then placing a smaller bowl on top and pressing it down until the cloves and the peel start to separate. To make the trick that much better, she flips the bowls upright, with one still inside the other and the garlic securely in the middle, and shakes the bowls so the peels come off the garlic.