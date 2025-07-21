Martha Stewart Left Jamie Oliver In Awe Over This Simple Food Processor Hack

Martha Stewart can teach everyone a thing or two about cooking — even Jamie Oliver. The food processor hack she showed the British chef blew his mind, and it's something that home cooks should know, too.

Stewart's impromptu kitchen appliance lesson came on an episode of "Martha Cooks" that aired in 2023 (it was also shared in a special clip posted by People). Oliver was sharing his recipe for a baked lemon cheesecake. While he was trying to pour the cheesecake mixture over a divine-looking crust, Stewart asked him, "You don't know the trick with your finger?"

Oliver assumed she meant to use his finger to remove the batter. He responded, "What, around the edge? The lifestyle icon then instructed him to hold the blade in from the base and not from the top of the food processor to free up his other hand. Then, she asked, "You didn't know that?"

Oliver switched up his method and told Stewart that he couldn't believe he didn't know that already. Then, he declared, "I'm still learning, Martha, and I'm always happy to learn from you. Always."