Follow This Ratio For The Perfect Pickle Lemonade

You could, of course, dress up a pickle lemonade recipe and make it as organic (or as complicated) as possible by squeezing your own lemons, using simple syrup, and pickling your own cucumbers thereby making your own brine — but this recipe is for those who want pickle lemonade and want it now, throwing all caution and preservatives to the wind. Using Simply Lemonade and juice from Vlasic dill pickle chips (because, garnish), three parts lemonade and one part pickle juice will get you a sweet, mild pickle lemonade (similar to the sweetness of bread and butter pickles). Ice your drink as preferred, though we recommend about a third-cup of crushed ice in an eight-ounce glass of lemonade.

Using this ratio as a base lets you taste test and adapt to your preferences before making a whole pitcher of nearly neon-green goodness. For those who really enjoy the dill pickle flavor, a 2:1 ratio (or even a 1:1, if you've been downing pickle shots for years) will get you more of a bite. Subbing in zesty pickles for an even bigger kick or, on the opposite end, starting with bread and butter pickles for an even sweeter flavor, are valid variations. You could also create a 21+ version by going with the classic 3-2-1 ratio (in reverse): Three parts lemonade, two parts pickle juice, and one part vodka or tequila (again, adjusting for preference once you have the base down). The bottom line is, though, if you're a pickle lover you can't go wrong with pickle lemonade, and the 3:1 ratio will get you on the path to perfection.