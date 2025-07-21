Storing Matcha In A Clear Container Is A Huge Mistake. Here's Why
Storing your matcha in the fridge requires a few extra steps — the most important being the container you choose to store it in. While many matcha powders come in their own airtight jars or sealed bags, some are not suitable for long-term storage, and that is especially true if said jar, bag, or container is clear. Matcha has a special relationship to light, with its time spent growing in the shade being one of the key differentiators between it and regular green tea. It's this time out of the light that gives matcha its boost of L-theanine — the amino acid responsible for its simultaneously calming and energizing effect — and chlorophyll — a green pigment important to the process of photosynthesis.
When put back into the light, however, these properties start to degrade, causing your matcha to lose its vibrant color and delicately sweet, umami flavor. Knowing that, it is important to store your matcha in an airtight container that is opaque or, at the very least, store it somewhere dark. Then, when you do take your matcha out to use it, do your best to limit the amount of time it is exposed to light by resealing the container and placing it back inside of the fridge, counter, dark cupboard, or closet, you keep it in immediately after using it. Keeping it out of the light will help to preserve its flavor and color, but it is not the only element you need to worry about when it comes to preserving your matcha.
Preserving your matcha involves more than just light
Storing your matcha powder at home involves more than just putting it in the fridge or a dark cabinet — or inside of an opaque container, for that matter. While light might be one of the most detrimental, to preserve your matcha's flavor, color, and health benefits, you will need to consider a few other elements as well, including heat, air, and moisture. So, in addition to storing your matcha powder somewhere dark, you will also want to ensure that place is cool and dry, too.
Regardless of whether it is opaque or clear, the container you are using for your matcha powder should always be airtight. That's not only because matcha is susceptible to oxidation, which robs it of its precious vitamins and antioxidants, but also because it has a tendency to absorb strong smells. For this reason, it is never a bad idea to double seal your matcha by putting a sealed, airtight bag around the container you are keeping it in. This will help to keep your matcha dry and defend it from any lingering aromas. Knowing the proper way to store your matcha, you can use your knowledge to identify a quality coffee or matcha shop by simply observing how the matcha is stored. Clear containers are an obvious red flag — especially if those containers are left out on the counter. If this is the case, you can expect the matcha to lack color and flavor, and you might want to consider ordering something else.