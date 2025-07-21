Storing Matcha In A Clear Container Is A Huge Mistake. Here's Why

Storing your matcha in the fridge requires a few extra steps — the most important being the container you choose to store it in. While many matcha powders come in their own airtight jars or sealed bags, some are not suitable for long-term storage, and that is especially true if said jar, bag, or container is clear. Matcha has a special relationship to light, with its time spent growing in the shade being one of the key differentiators between it and regular green tea. It's this time out of the light that gives matcha its boost of L-theanine — the amino acid responsible for its simultaneously calming and energizing effect — and chlorophyll — a green pigment important to the process of photosynthesis.

When put back into the light, however, these properties start to degrade, causing your matcha to lose its vibrant color and delicately sweet, umami flavor. Knowing that, it is important to store your matcha in an airtight container that is opaque or, at the very least, store it somewhere dark. Then, when you do take your matcha out to use it, do your best to limit the amount of time it is exposed to light by resealing the container and placing it back inside of the fridge, counter, dark cupboard, or closet, you keep it in immediately after using it. Keeping it out of the light will help to preserve its flavor and color, but it is not the only element you need to worry about when it comes to preserving your matcha.