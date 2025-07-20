This Summer, Swap The Main Ingredient In Lobster Rolls For A Fresh Take On A Classic
Lobster rolls are indisputably the crown jewel of coastal menus, the "treat-yourself" food you order on special occasions or when your summer tune needs a crescendo. Once in a while, they grace the dining table, bringing along that signature oceanic sweetness and creamy coolness. You would think lobster is the only seafood good enough to inspire all those wonderful features, but shrimp will prove you wrong in an instant. Shrimp rolls are just as capable of capturing the summer spirit and its refreshing, decadent glory — all without the sticker shock or a trip to a seafood market.
Truth be told, shrimp rolls won't taste entirely the same as lobster rolls. Whereas lobster is delicately sweet yet also rich with an oceanic brine, shrimp holds a mild sweetness we've grown familiar with. Rather than somewhat opulent, it is comforting and easy-going, yet still unfailingly embraces the mayo's tangy thickness and zingy lemon juice. On a more practical side, shrimp is obviously a more accessible option than lobster. They are affordable and ubiquitous. Grab them fresh or frozen, but either way, you will save yourself the trouble of hunting down the right type of lobster and spending hours fumbling through their claws and shells. This also means that having seafood rolls for quick lunches and casual picnics does not have to be wishful thinking anymore. They can just be a supermarket ride and 20 minutes in the kitchen away.
Assemble the shrimp rolls of your dreams
Shrimp rolls can be as complicated or as simple as you want. Pure tenderness and flavor clarity call for a sous vide, but quickly poaching the shrimp works every time — possibly in a broth made with vegetables and herbs. Grilled shrimp, all swept in herbs and spices, make your rolls a phenomenal cookout main course (and don't forget to toast the buns as well). You can also reheat leftover shrimp and get some extra savory notes, or even take the no-cooking route with pre-cooked shrimp or yesterday's summer shrimp salad.
No less important are the sauce and condiments that surround the shrimp. An old-fashioned, New England shrimp roll often calls for mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and some chopped fresh herbs. If you want to switch things up, swapping the mayo for tartar sauce, remoulade, or garlic aioli is a great start. Inspired by Connecticut-style lobster rolls, coating the shrimp with melted butter, herbs, and spices is another marvelous approach. Those who like it hot and spicy will relish in the subtle tingle that a splash of hot sauce brings or the intense smokiness of Old Bay seasoning. While shrimp, vegetables, and a banging sauce are enough, you are always free to pile on more toppings. Hard-boiled eggs are the perfect texture boost, and so are crispy chips — albeit in entirely different ways. Sausages, such as chorizo and bratwursts, pack pops of smokiness everyone will love. And cheese? You can really never go wrong with cheese.