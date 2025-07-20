This Summer, Swap The Main Ingredient In Lobster Rolls For A Fresh Take On A Classic

Lobster rolls are indisputably the crown jewel of coastal menus, the "treat-yourself" food you order on special occasions or when your summer tune needs a crescendo. Once in a while, they grace the dining table, bringing along that signature oceanic sweetness and creamy coolness. You would think lobster is the only seafood good enough to inspire all those wonderful features, but shrimp will prove you wrong in an instant. Shrimp rolls are just as capable of capturing the summer spirit and its refreshing, decadent glory — all without the sticker shock or a trip to a seafood market.

Truth be told, shrimp rolls won't taste entirely the same as lobster rolls. Whereas lobster is delicately sweet yet also rich with an oceanic brine, shrimp holds a mild sweetness we've grown familiar with. Rather than somewhat opulent, it is comforting and easy-going, yet still unfailingly embraces the mayo's tangy thickness and zingy lemon juice. On a more practical side, shrimp is obviously a more accessible option than lobster. They are affordable and ubiquitous. Grab them fresh or frozen, but either way, you will save yourself the trouble of hunting down the right type of lobster and spending hours fumbling through their claws and shells. This also means that having seafood rolls for quick lunches and casual picnics does not have to be wishful thinking anymore. They can just be a supermarket ride and 20 minutes in the kitchen away.