Memorize Michael Symon's Clever Code Word For Breading Fried Foods

Few things are tastier than a well-made fried chicken cutlet, especially when you whip your own up at home and can control your ingredients. You can cut down on your oil, for example, or use gluten-free bread crumbs. The options are seemingly infinite on the road to crispy-outside, juicy-inside perfection. But are they too infinite? One fast and easy way to bread chicken cutlets, for example, calls for pounding ground chicken right into the bread crumbs, without a need for eggs. And even when aiming for a more mainstream route, it's hard to remember: Do you need both flour and bread crumbs? Which comes first? Does the order matter?

Expert chef Michael Symon is here to help with a handy word so you can nail breaded and fried chicken cutlets every time. You'll always know what ingredients you need and in what order to utilize them with this one word, no recipes or internet searches required.

According to an Instagram post shared by Symon, the word is "February." Confused? Think of it as "FEB-ruary." "F" stands for flour, "E" for egg, and "b" for bread crumbs or breading. It's such an easy term to keep in mind, and promises to keep your chicken-breading on track. That "FEB" helps you build a beautifully crisp breading that stays on your chicken as it fries: The flour creates an even coating for the egg wash to stick to, and the bread crumbs stick to the egg.