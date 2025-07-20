Gordon Ramsay's Quick Trick For Spectacular Corn On The Cob

Some people are a little intimidated to work with an open flame in their own kitchen. Even if you have a gas stove, you don't generally cook directly on the flame. There's less to worry about than you might think as long as you're paying attention. If you clean the grates regularly, they should be perfectly sanitary. The flames kill any bacteria that may show up. The size of a typical burner is ideal for a cob of corn. Any silk or husk fragments still attached will burn off harmlessly.

Season the husked cob of corn with olive oil, salt, and pepper. You don't want to use too many other seasonings, as the open flame will scorch them and create an unpleasant flavor. You can add other seasonings after the corn is cooked. Place it directly on the burner with the flame at medium-low and let it char. You need a pair of metal tongs to rotate it so the whole ear gets an even cook. It will only take about five minutes to get the entire cob cooked all the way through with a good exterior char. Just remember to rotate it frequently so that the char doesn't become a full burn.

When the corn is done, you can cut the cob in half. Stand the half ear on its flat end and run a knife down to remove the charred kernels. And if you want it as is, put it on a plate with some butter or your favorite seasoning, and you're good to go.