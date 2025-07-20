Gordon Ramsay's Quick Trick For Spectacular Corn On The Cob
When fresh corn on the cob is available in the summer, it's incredibly hard to resist. Corn is the most widely grown grain in the United States, covering about 90 million acres across the country, per the USDA. Yet, according to data from the National Corn Growers Association, only about 1.4% of that corn gets turned into food for human consumption. The rest is used for animal feed, ethanol, or processed into products like corn syrup. Still, that 1.4% is incredibly tasty, especially when it's prepared the right way. While boiling corn is traditional, and many people fire up the grill, chef Gordon Ramsay, known for his many cooking tips, uses a gas range to get that delicious charred flavor in just a matter of minutes. In a video shared on Instagram, Ramsay sets the cob right on the flame, no pots or pans required.
If you're looking for that delicious charred taste, using the open flame on a gas stove is a quick and easy way to get it. Is it a perfect substitute for grilling your corn on the barbecue? Not exactly. The full smokiness won't be there, and it's going to miss out on that distinct flavor of a charcoal grill. Despite that, corn charred over the burner is great in dishes like salsa, salads, and soups. If you're a little more adventurous, you can use it as a pizza topping. Or chop it and blend it with herbs, lime, smoked paprika, and soft butter to make a compound butter that elevates garlic bread or dinner rolls at any summer meal.
Getting the perfect char on corn
Some people are a little intimidated to work with an open flame in their own kitchen. Even if you have a gas stove, you don't generally cook directly on the flame. There's less to worry about than you might think as long as you're paying attention. If you clean the grates regularly, they should be perfectly sanitary. The flames kill any bacteria that may show up. The size of a typical burner is ideal for a cob of corn. Any silk or husk fragments still attached will burn off harmlessly.
Season the husked cob of corn with olive oil, salt, and pepper. You don't want to use too many other seasonings, as the open flame will scorch them and create an unpleasant flavor. You can add other seasonings after the corn is cooked. Place it directly on the burner with the flame at medium-low and let it char. You need a pair of metal tongs to rotate it so the whole ear gets an even cook. It will only take about five minutes to get the entire cob cooked all the way through with a good exterior char. Just remember to rotate it frequently so that the char doesn't become a full burn.
When the corn is done, you can cut the cob in half. Stand the half ear on its flat end and run a knife down to remove the charred kernels. And if you want it as is, put it on a plate with some butter or your favorite seasoning, and you're good to go.