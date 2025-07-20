What Kind Of Alcohol Does Chipotle Serve?
Chipotle is virtually a household name when it comes to fast-casual restaurants. The Tex-Mex chain's bowls, burritos, and tacos are so beloved that viral internet memes have often expressed this admiration (anyone remember "Chipotle is my life"?). While the food menu has plenty of delicious offerings, you may have wondered: Does Chipotle serve alcohol? A refreshing, perfectly balanced margarita often pairs well with tacos and guacamole, and some Chipotle locations have actually made this combo a possibility.
Certain restaurants offer craft beer, margaritas, and even some premium tequila options from brands like Sauza and Patron. From Mexican beer to a salt-rimmed margarita on the rocks, these beverages can enhance your dining experience at the fast-casual joint. While there are select Chipotle locations that sell alcohol, state and local laws may determine whether some stores are able to offer these drinks, so it's important to confirm alcohol availability with your specific location before you go.
Alcohol at Chipotle may be a rare find
Although it is true that there are Chipotle locations serving alcohol, it seems they may be few and far between. Your chance to sip on a cerveza depends both on the alcohol regulations in your area and the menu offered at the specific location you choose. It's tough to track down exactly which Chipotles across the country serve alcohol, but Business Insider previouslyed report that only 2% of total sales for the chain come from their alcohol options. This likely explains why it may be difficult to nail down where to find them.
Still, it appears that a Patron margarita could still be in your future the next time you stop by the fast-casual favorite. If you're itching to munch on some chips and guacamole (which, remember, is always "extra" at Chipotle, as the internet loves to joke), just make sure to call the location you plan to visit to ensure you aren't disappointed without a drink in hand.