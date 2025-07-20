What Kind Of Alcohol Does Chipotle Serve?

Chipotle is virtually a household name when it comes to fast-casual restaurants. The Tex-Mex chain's bowls, burritos, and tacos are so beloved that viral internet memes have often expressed this admiration (anyone remember "Chipotle is my life"?). While the food menu has plenty of delicious offerings, you may have wondered: Does Chipotle serve alcohol? A refreshing, perfectly balanced margarita often pairs well with tacos and guacamole, and some Chipotle locations have actually made this combo a possibility.

Certain restaurants offer craft beer, margaritas, and even some premium tequila options from brands like Sauza and Patron. From Mexican beer to a salt-rimmed margarita on the rocks, these beverages can enhance your dining experience at the fast-casual joint. While there are select Chipotle locations that sell alcohol, state and local laws may determine whether some stores are able to offer these drinks, so it's important to confirm alcohol availability with your specific location before you go.