When Selecting Store-Bought Fish For Sushi, You Absolutely Must Look For These Labels

When done right, preparing a homemade roll of sushi can feel like a satisfying, almost therapeutic ritual. With meticulous cuts demanding delicate precision, sushi brings a satisfying touch of indulgence to any at-home dinner party. Before rolling out bamboo mats or picking up knives, there's an imperative step that must be taken first, and that's choosing the right fish. Since raw fish is not commonplace in the Western diet, the process can be a daunting undertaking, especially concerning foodborne illnesses or parasites from consumption. That being said, with the proper knowledge and a keen eye, anyone can become an intrepid sushi chef. home. To help break down how to purchase high-quality raw fish, we spoke to Nana Darkwah, the executive chef at Ocean Hai at Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach.

"Always make sure the labeling says is safe to eat raw or sushi-grade," Darkwah says. "If you're not sure, do not consume it raw." Though it may sound dramatic, there's no room for guesswork when it comes to raw fish. Unlike beef, which is categorized into a standard set of cut grades measuring taste and texture by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, raw fish quality is only enforced in terms of its safety to eat raw. As Darkwah explains, "It has been frozen usually at -4°F for at least 7 days, or flash-frozen at -31°F. It is handled in a very sanitary and temperature-controlled way from boat to store/restaurant." This dramatic drop in temperature kills any harmful parasites or pathogens.