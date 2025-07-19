The Breyers Ice Cream Flavor You Should Really Avoid Buying From Now On
Founded in the late 1800s in Philadelphia, Breyers ice cream is something of an institution. It's available in most major US grocery stores and has been a core part of tens of thousands of childhoods. Breyers isn't fancy, but it's delicious and has good value, which may be why the creamery placed second in our survey of Tasting Table readers' go-to ice cream brands. With a range of flavors, there's a Breyers flavor to suit all tastes — or, almost every taste. As a cherry ice cream lover, I've been repeatedly disappointed by Breyers' Cherry Vanilla ice cream, the not-so-fruity flavor that came in last in our ranking of 12 flavor Breyers ice cream flavors.
Breyers' Cherry Vanilla ice cream lacks the depth of flavor and tang that's usually the highlight of cherry-flavored frozen treats. Instead, it leans hard into a sweet and cloying vanilla note that overwhelms everything else. It's the kind of sweetness that lingers and tastes artificial, and not even the cherry chunks can breaks through. Speaking of which, the cherries are pretty sparse and flavorless. They could even be described as rubbery as they begin to thaw.
It's possible that many of us have come to expect a tarter, darker, and "grown-up" cherry flavor due to the (well-earned) success of Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia. Still, if you're a Breyers loyalist looking for a simple and fruity ice cream, the brand's Natural Strawberry is far superior to Cherry Vanilla.
For cherry ice cream that won't disappoint, try these alternatives
Cherry ice cream might have landed at number 22 when Tasting Table dared to rank 32 ice cream flavors from worst to best, but it'll always be my number one. For true fans of cherry ice cream, there are plenty of options out there. Yes, the obvious is Cherry Garcia, but those pint-sized tubs are pretty costly — not to mention that it's possible to get something rich and fruity for a lower price point.
Kroger's Private Selection Amaretto Cherry Cordial is a particular favorite of mine. Priced at $6.99 for 1.5 quarts, it's great value for something that genuinely tastes like a luxury dessert. The flavor is complex, and the ice cream itself is creamy and doesn't have that airy, whipped texture of other affordable brands. The amaretto also gives the ice cream a nutty flavor, which pairs well with the maraschino cherry chunks and balances the chocolate chips.
Tillamook's Oregon Dark Cherry is another fantastic option. Its flavor is closer to Breyers' Cherry Vanilla flavor than Kroger's almond-y offering. The rich-yet-bright black cherry chunks are the star in this ice cream — they don't taste freezer-burned, and somehow retain their texture. Priced at $6.99 for 1.5 quarts, Tillamook's Oregon Dark Cherry proves to be a good (possibly, the best) swap for Breyers' Cherry Vanilla.