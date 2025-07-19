The Breyers Ice Cream Flavor You Should Really Avoid Buying From Now On

Founded in the late 1800s in Philadelphia, Breyers ice cream is something of an institution. It's available in most major US grocery stores and has been a core part of tens of thousands of childhoods. Breyers isn't fancy, but it's delicious and has good value, which may be why the creamery placed second in our survey of Tasting Table readers' go-to ice cream brands. With a range of flavors, there's a Breyers flavor to suit all tastes — or, almost every taste. As a cherry ice cream lover, I've been repeatedly disappointed by Breyers' Cherry Vanilla ice cream, the not-so-fruity flavor that came in last in our ranking of 12 flavor Breyers ice cream flavors.

Breyers' Cherry Vanilla ice cream lacks the depth of flavor and tang that's usually the highlight of cherry-flavored frozen treats. Instead, it leans hard into a sweet and cloying vanilla note that overwhelms everything else. It's the kind of sweetness that lingers and tastes artificial, and not even the cherry chunks can breaks through. Speaking of which, the cherries are pretty sparse and flavorless. They could even be described as rubbery as they begin to thaw.

It's possible that many of us have come to expect a tarter, darker, and "grown-up" cherry flavor due to the (well-earned) success of Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia. Still, if you're a Breyers loyalist looking for a simple and fruity ice cream, the brand's Natural Strawberry is far superior to Cherry Vanilla.